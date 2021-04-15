114 more die from Covid in UP as state reports highest single-day spike

-
Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 114 coronavirus deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, its record daily infection numbers since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to an official.
The infection has killed 9,480 people in the state, which has reported 7,66,360 cases so far, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.
This is the second day in a row when the state has reported a record daily increase in the COVID numbers. On Wednesday, 20,510 cases had surfaced in the state.
It was last year in September when the state had witnessed 113 deaths.
"In the past 24 hours, 22,439 fresh cases were reported while 4,222 people were discharged," Prasad said, adding that the state currently has 1,29,848 active cases.
As many as 6,27,032 people have recovered from the infection since last year, he added.
On Wednesday, 2.06 lakh samples were tested, pushing the total number of samples tested so far to over 3.75 crore, Prasad said.
