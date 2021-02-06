123 new coronavirus cases in Delhi; positivity rate dips to 0.19%

Delhi recorded 123 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while the death toll rose to 10,877with four new deaths, even as the positivity rate slumped to 0.19 per cent, a health bulletin said.

The new cases came out of 63,322 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate dropped to 0.19 per cent from 0.26 the day before, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 39,543 RT-PCR tests and 23,779 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The infection tally in the city stood at 6,35,916, the bulletin said while it also stated that 6,23,865 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

Delhi had recorded 96 cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily incidence count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.

The active cases tally on Saturday dropped to 1,174 from 1,206 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

On February 1, the city had recorded three deaths due to COVID-19, which Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had termed the "lowest in the last 10 months".

On February 2, the count had dropped to two, making it the lowest figures in the last 10 months. On February 3 and 4, the figures were six and seven, respectively.

According to the Saturday bulletin, out of the total number of 6,149 beds in COVID hospitals, 5,587 are lying vacant.

It said that 59 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and air bubble flights.

The number of tests done per million, as on Friday, was over 5.83 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 1.1 crore.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 977 on Saturday from 988 the previous day, authorities said.

The number of people in home isolation rose to 471 on Saturday from 452 the previous day.

