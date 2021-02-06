123 new coronavirus cases in Delhi; positivity rate dips to 0.19%

-
ALSO READ
231 new Covid cases in Delhi; Jain says situation seems quite under control
Delhi registers record single-day spike of 7,745 coronavirus cases
MCDs unable to run hospitals because of corruption, alleges Satyendar Jain
1,404 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi tally to 144,127; toll mounts to 4,098
Rise in cases due to Delhi's strategy on contact tracing, testing: Jain
-
Delhi recorded 123 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while the death toll rose to 10,877with four new deaths, even as the positivity rate slumped to 0.19 per cent, a health bulletin said.
The new cases came out of 63,322 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate dropped to 0.19 per cent from 0.26 the day before, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 39,543 RT-PCR tests and 23,779 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.
The infection tally in the city stood at 6,35,916, the bulletin said while it also stated that 6,23,865 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.
Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily incidence count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.
The active cases tally on Saturday dropped to 1,174 from 1,206 the previous day, according to the bulletin.
On February 1, the city had recorded three deaths due to COVID-19, which Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had termed the "lowest in the last 10 months".
On February 2, the count had dropped to two, making it the lowest figures in the last 10 months. On February 3 and 4, the figures were six and seven, respectively.
According to the Saturday bulletin, out of the total number of 6,149 beds in COVID hospitals, 5,587 are lying vacant.
It said that 59 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and air bubble flights.
The number of tests done per million, as on Friday, was over 5.83 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 1.1 crore.
The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 977 on Saturday from 988 the previous day, authorities said.
The number of people in home isolation rose to 471 on Saturday from 452 the previous day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU