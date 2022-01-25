13 SC judges were infected with Covid during its third surge: CJI Ramana

-
ALSO READ
Nine new judges to be sworn-in on August 31 by CJI, says SC sources
CJI N V Ramana to administer oath of office to 9 new SC judges on Tuesday
'Judges appointing judges' a propagated myth, says CJI Ramana
Speculations in media on judges' appointment process very unfortunate: CJI
'Sorry state of affairs': CJI N V Ramana on lack of debate in Parliament
-
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Tuesday said that 13 judges of the Supreme Court and 400 people in the registry were infected with COVID-19 during the third surge in the coronavirus cases.
CJI Ramana shared these facts when one of the lawyers complained that his matter was not urgently listed by the registry.
CJI Ramana informed the lawyer that 13 judges of the top court were infected with COVID-19 and the number of officers in the registry were also positive.
CJI said that they are working even though their bodies were not cooperating.
"If you don't know the problems what can we do," CJI said stating that 400 people in the registry got COVID-19 and 13 judges were tested positive with the virus. He also said that despite our bodies are not cooperating we are sitting and doing cases.
The Supreme Court has a total working strength of 32 judges, including the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. Nearly 3,000 staff members are currently are working in SC.
In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the apex court on January 2 decided to shift to the virtual system of hearings from January 3 for two weeks in view of the rising Omicron variant of coronavirus cases.
Suspending the physical and hybrid option of the hearing, the apex court decided to shift to complete virtual hearing for two weeks.
A statement issued by the top court, which had started physical hearings from October 7, said the arrangement of the virtual proceedings shall continue for two weeks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU