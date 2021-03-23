130 people still missing in Uttarakhand glacial burst, says govt

-
ALSO READ
Glacial burst in Uttarakhand a grim reminder of 2013 Kedarnath deluge
Have assured Uttarakhand CM of all assistance: Jal Shakti minister
Uttarakhand CM Rawat urges centre to approve Rs 262 crore CAMPA scheme
Uttarakhand Police issues advisory over floods, urges people to be patient
Uttarakhand CM Rawat launches development projects worth Rs 105 cr
-
As many as 130 people continue to be missing following the February 7 glacial burst in Uttarakhand, which claimed 74 lives, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has constituted a joint study team of experts from different institutes and organisations of central and state governments to understand the causes of the flash floods in river Rishiganga and Dhauliganga, and to suggest mitigation and preparedness measures to prevent such events.
He said the government of Uttarakhand has also constituted a committee to review the glacial natural lakes and their effects.
"As per information received from the state government of Uttarakhand, 74 bodies have been recovered so far and 130 persons are still reported missing. The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the incident," Rai said in a written reply.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU