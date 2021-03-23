Corrected NRC to protect genuine citizens: BJP National President Nadda

-
BJP President J.P. Nadda on Tuesday said that party will work for a "corrected National Register of Citizens (NRC)" to protect genuine citizens of the country.
Nadda made the remarks after releasing the Bharatiya Janata Party manifesto for Assam, which came just four days before the state Assembly elections.
"For the rise and protection of Assam's rights, the BJP will work for a corrected NRC. As per the mandate of the Supreme Court, we protect citizens of India. We detect infiltrators so that civilisation of Assam is protected," he said.
On the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Nadda said it has been passed by Parliament and it will be implemented.
The BJP manifesto says that correction and reconciliation of entries under Supreme Court mandated NRC to be initiated in structured manner.
"Protection of genuine Indian citizens and exclusion of illegal immigrants to be ensured through this exercise," it said.
The apex court monitored the NRC published lists on August 31, 2019, excluding the 19.06 lakh people.
A total of 3,11,21,004 names were included in the NRC lists out of 3,30,27,661 applicants.
A majority of those left out from the list are believed to be Bengali Muslims and Hindus besides Gorkhas.
Elections for the 126-seat Assam Assembly would take place in three phases -- March 27, April 1 and April 6.
The results will be announced on May 2.
