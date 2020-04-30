JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Calcutta HC hearings held up after driver's mom tests positive for Covid-19
Business Standard

138 of 161 Covid-19 cases in TN from Chennai; state tally rises to 2.323

Till now 1,19,748 samples have been taken and sent for testing

Topics
Tamil Nadu   |   Chennai  |  Lockdown

ANI 

Health workers wearing protective outfits seen in a street during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Kolkata. Photo: PTI
Health workers wearing protective outfits seen in a street during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu reported 161 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday with 138 from Chennai.

According to a media bulletin from Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, 161 new Covid-19 positive cases including 138 from Chennai reported in Tamil Nadu today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 2,323.

The media bulletin states, "Till now 1,19,748 samples have been taken and sent for testing. Covid-19 testing is done in 34 Government and 11 Private labs all over Tamil Nadu. 2,323 persons have tested positive till date. 1,15,761 samples were tested negative. Testing of 1,664 samples are under process. 9,030 samples are repeat samples."

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE

"1,258 Covid-19 positive patients have been discharged following treatment till today. Hence, 1,035 active cases are under treatment as on today," it added.
First Published: Thu, April 30 2020. 20:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU