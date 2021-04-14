15-day curfew in Maharashtra from April 14; essential services exempted

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Curfew for 15 days from April 14; essential services exempted
'No lockdown yet, will announce stricter measures in 1-2 days,' says Uddhav
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
Coronavirus LIVE: Mumbai mayor warns of another lockdown amid rise in cases
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports more than 9,000 new cases in a day
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced 15-day curfew in the state and sought central help in airlifting medical oxygen as Covid-19 cases continue to spike in the state, putting a burden on its health infrastructure.
Public transport will continue but travel in suburban trains and buses will be only for people giving essential services. The tightening of curbs comes into effect on Wednesday night.
On Tuesday a record 60,212 cases were reported in the state and the number of active cases has increased to over 500,000.
ALSO READ: Covid LIVE: Not happy about curbs, but have to break the chain, says Uddhav
While the state is getting oxygen by road, Thackeray has requested the Indian Air Force help to airlift supplies. “If we do not break the chain now we will get strangled by the chain,” he said while announcing the new measures.
Last week the state government had closed cinema halls, malls, multiplexes, and places of religious worship. These restrictions will continue. Restaurants and bars will continue to function for takeaway services only.
Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which deals with unlawful assembly, will continue to remain in force and no one will be allowed to move in a public place without valid reason.
Banks, the stock exchanges, e-commerce, cargo services, etc have been categorised as essential services. Groceries, dairies, vegetable vendors, etc will have staggered operations.
Some non-permanent structures could even be shifted to open spaces.
ALSO READ: Govt slams states: No Covid-19 vaccine shortage, only poor planning
All manufacturing units producing essential goods will function at full capacity. Export-oriented units can work to meet their obligations. Other industries can function with a 50 per cent capacity. Industries have also been asked to arrange for accommodation for its staff either on the campus or in an isolated facility.
Thackeray announced a relief package of over Rs 5,400 crore consisting of free rations and free meals for the underprivileged and also financial help for labourers, rickshaw drivers, etc.
More than 50,000 cases are being reported every day in the state and this is causing a shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen, and ventilators.
ALSO READ: Second Covid-19 wave poses threat to India's economic recovery: Moody's
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU