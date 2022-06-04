8 dead, 15 injured in boiler explosion at a factory in UP's Hapur

-
ALSO READ
Several killed, many injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp
Uttar Pradesh: 2 people die in explosion at Bulandshahr factory
Six injured in explosion at Louisiana chemical plant, says report
Explosion in illegal crackers factory in Himachal leaves 6 dead, 14 injured
14 killed, many injured in massive blast in Pakistan's Karachi city
-
At least eight workers died and 15 were injured when a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, police said.
They said there were 25 people in the affected area in the factory in the UPSIDC industrial area in Dholana, around 80 km from the national capital, when the incident occurred.
The impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged. It took three hours for the fire tenders to douse the blaze in the factory.
Inspector General of Police (Meerut range) Praveen Kumar said that eight persons lost their lives.
Out of the 17 remaining people, 15 were hospitalised while the rest suffered minor injuries.
The factory is located adjacent to a CNG pump.
Rescue and relief measures were continuing at the site, according to officials.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.
“The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families,” the CM's office tweeted.
UP minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' expressed grief over the loss of lives.
“May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the minister tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU