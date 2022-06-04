Gehlot happy over report that Rajasthan's 90% population has health cover

Chief Minister on Saturday expressed happiness over a news report which stated that almost 90 per cent of the state's population has health insurance.

"It is a matter of great happiness that almost 90% of the population of has health insurance. On an average, 4 out of every 10 people in the country have health insurance, but in Rajasthan, 9 out of every 10 people have health insurance. This is the result of the success of Yojana'," he tweeted in Hindi citing the report.

Gehlot said the facility of health insurance of Rs 10 lakh is available for all citizens of under Yojana. Families associated with Yojana and Rajasthan Government Health Service (RGHS) are now free from the worry of expensive treatment.

The government is trying to provide free treatment to every citizen of the state, he added.

The chief minister also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand the ambit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana on the lines of the state's Chiranjeevi Yojana.

"I would again like to urge the prime minister to implement Ayushman BharatYojana for every citizen of the country, on the lines of Chiranjeevi Yojana of Rajasthan besides eligible families of Social, Economic, Caste Census-2011 (SECC) so that every family gets 10 lakh insurance benefit.

