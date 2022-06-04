Gehlot happy over report that Rajasthan's 90% population has health cover

-
ALSO READ
Gehlot presents agri Budget; proposes Rs 5K cr for CM Krishak Saathi Yojana
2022: A year of firsts for insurance space; general insurer privatisation
Rajasthan CM Gehlot describes power outage in country as 'national crisis'
'Akhand Bharat': Gehlot asks if India is not united now
Rajasthan Budget: Tourism gets industry status; CM promises 100,000 jobs
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday expressed happiness over a news report which stated that almost 90 per cent of the state's population has health insurance.
"It is a matter of great happiness that almost 90% of the population of Rajasthan has health insurance. On an average, 4 out of every 10 people in the country have health insurance, but in Rajasthan, 9 out of every 10 people have health insurance. This is the result of the success of Chiranjeevi Yojana'," he tweeted in Hindi citing the report.
Gehlot said the facility of health insurance of Rs 10 lakh is available for all citizens of Rajasthan under Chiranjeevi Yojana. Families associated with Chiranjeevi Yojana and Rajasthan Government Health Service (RGHS) are now free from the worry of expensive treatment.
The government is trying to provide free treatment to every citizen of the state, he added.
The chief minister also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand the ambit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana on the lines of the state's Chiranjeevi Yojana.
"I would again like to urge the prime minister to implement Ayushman BharatYojana for every citizen of the country, on the lines of Chiranjeevi Yojana of Rajasthan besides eligible families of Social, Economic, Caste Census-2011 (SECC) so that every family gets 10 lakh insurance benefit.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU