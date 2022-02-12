Uttar Pradesh: 2 people die in explosion at Bulandshahr factory

-
-
Two people have died in an explosion in a boiler of a factory in Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr on Saturday evening, police said.
Speaking to ANI on the spot, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said, "Two people died in an explosion in a boiler of a factory in Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr."
More details are awaited. Further probe into the matter is underway.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
