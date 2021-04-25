155 fresh infections push Meghalaya's coronavirus tally to 15,786

-
Meghalaya on Saturday reported 155 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 15,786, a health department official said.
The state now has 1,244 active cases, Health Services Director Aman War said.
The death toll rose at 158, as one more person succumbed to the infection, he said.
At least 148 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 14,384, he said.
The state has so far conducted over 4.47 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.
Altogether, 2.09 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, with over 51,000 of them having received both doses of the vaccine, he said.
