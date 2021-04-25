Jharkhand reports 63 fresh Coronavirus fatalities, 5,741 new cases

Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,778 as the state reported 63 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin on Saturday.

Altogether, 5,741 new infections pushed the caseload of the state to 1,90,692, it said.

Jharkhand now has 43,415 active cases, while 1,45,499 people have so far recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 15 each were reported from Ranchi and East Singhbhum, seven from Koderma it said. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The new cases included 1,364 from Ranchi, 810 from East Singhbhum, 448 from Ramgarh and 320 from Hazaribagh.

At least 42,523 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.