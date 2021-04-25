Assam reports 2,236 fresh Covid-19 infections, 14 more fatalities

Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,35,689 on Saturday as 2,236 more people tested positive for the disease, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,186, National Health Mission said in a bulletin.

The new fatalities include three from Kamrup Metro, two each from Dibrugarh, Hojai, Jorhat and Kamrup Rural and one each from Barpeta, Sonitpur and Tinsukia.

The fatality ratio stands at 0.50 per cent, and 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons, the bulletin said.

Assam now has 14,198 active cases, it said.

Of the new cases, 815 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, 196 from Kamrup (Rural), 123 from Nagaon and 115 from Dibrugarh.

The fresh cases were detected from 69,094 sample tests conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 3.24 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far tested 82,40,455 samples for COVID-19, the bulletin said.

At least 619 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,18,958.

The recovery rate among patients in the state stands at 92.90 per cent.

During the last ten days, Kamrup (M) has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 5,490, followed by 981 in Kamrup (R), 835 in Dibrugarh, 628 in Nagaon and 594 in Sonitpur.

Altogether, 20,03,181 people, including 3,15,356 health professionals and 5,21,504 frontline workers, have so far received the vaccine shots in the state.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state received two lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine during the day, and 4,06,610 vials are currently available.