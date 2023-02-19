JUST IN
16 post poll incidents of violence reported in 48 hours in Tripura
Cheetah translocation to India result of S Africa's changed eco laws
HM calls for introspection by cooperative sector, assures Centre's support
NHAI prohibits entry of slow moving vehicles on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year; 58 mn birds killed
MCD to use drone, hi-tech gadgets to combat dengue, focus on G20 sites
Ujjain breaks Ayodhya's record with 18.8 lakh diyas on Maha Shivaratri
North India's first nuclear plant to come up in Haryana's Fatehabad
MahaMetro looking at 'Neo' system for smaller cities; Nashik frontrunner
'Deshbhakti' curriculum to teach to raise voices against injustice: Sisodia
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Cheetah translocation to India result of S Africa's changed eco laws
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

16 post poll incidents of violence reported in 48 hours in Tripura

A substantial number of CAPF is still in different parts of Tripura who would remain in the state till the counting of votes on March 2 to prevent any kind of post poll violence: CEO

Topics
Tripura | Tripura elections | northeast

IANS  |  Agartala 

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)

In all, 16 post poll incidents of violence were reported after the February 16 Assembly elections in Tripura in which 21 people were arrested, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao said on Saturday.

Dinkarrao said that of the 400 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) deployed by the Union Home Ministry, a large number of them went to poll-bound Nagaland and Meghalaya, where Assembly elections will be held on February 27.

"A substantial number of CAPF is still in different parts of Tripura who would remain in the state till the counting of votes on March 2 to prevent any kind of post poll violence," the CEO told the media.

Dinkarrao said that in view of the post poll violence, peace meetings were held on Saturday in all the 23 sub-divisions.

Urging people to maintain peace and harmony, the CEO said that if any one takes the law in his hand, the authority would take strict action against them.

On the day of voting on February 16, only six incidents of violence were reported from different districts of the state, the official said.

 

--IANS

sc/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tripura

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 07:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU