SEC starts electoral roll revision process for VC election in TTAADC

The State Commission (SEC) of has initiated the process to prepare the final electoral rolls for conducting to village committees (VCs) of Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The VC are considered important as Assembly are due in the state next year. The elections were scheduled to take place by March 3, last year but could not be held due to the Covid pandemic.

The tribal council has 587 Village Committees which are similar to gram panchayats and 68 per cent of Tripura's geographical area 10,491 square km falls under the autonomous district council.

In July, the High Court of Tripura, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), asked the state panel to complete the VC elections by the first week of November.

The draft publication of the electoral rolls will be published on September 16 while filing of claims and objections will be allowed from September 16 to 22, said a senior poll official on Tuesday.

The claims and objections will be disposed of by September 26 and final rolls are scheduled to be published on September 30 to pave the way for holding VC elections.

"The electoral rolls for the Village Committee constituencies shall be based on the photo electoral rolls of the State Assembly constituencies for the time being in force", he said.

Tipra Motha, the ruling party in the tribal council has been seeking elections to Village Committees at the earliest.

