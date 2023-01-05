JUST IN
TMC's Binoy Tamang quits party, hours after change of guard in Darjeeling
Joint initiative to defeat BJP at final stage, claims Tripura CPI(M)
BJP to take out rath yatra in Tripura ahead of assembly polls from Jan 1
Polls in 3 NE states crucial for BJP's dreams, Cong survival, Oppn unity
Mission Meghalaya: Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee on 3-day tour from today
Meghalaya govt took Rs 1,500 cr loan to give to farmers ahead of polls: BJP
CPI(M) alleges party worker killed, 12 others injured in Tripura rally
Opposition parties, leading citizens join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Guwahati
As Meghalaya, Nagaland head for elections, there is unrest in the air
BJP's bid to loot votes in 2023 polls will be resisted: Manik Sarkar
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North East
RS dy chair showcases Parliament's work during Covid at Commonwealth meet
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amit Shah to arrive in Tripura to flag off two rath yatras of BJP today

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said Shah will arrive in Agartala around 11 am and head to Dharmanagar in North Tripura district to launch the yatra and address a public rally

Topics
Amit Shah | BJP | Tripura

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Photo: Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to flag off two BJP rath yatras from North Tripura and South Tripura districts on Thursday, a party leader said.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said Shah will arrive in Agartala around 11 am and head to Dharmanagar in North Tripura district to launch the yatra and address a public rally.

He will then visit Sabroom in South Tripura district to flag off another rath yatra and address a public meeting, Bhattacharjee said.

Shah will depart from Tripura on Thursday evening.

Bhattacharjee said the Jana Viswas Yatra', aimed at highlighting the state government's achievements ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, will travel 1,000 km covering all the 60 constituencies.

A total of 100 rallies and roadshows will be held, and the yatra will conclude on January 12, he said, adding, BJP president J P Nadda will join the programme on the last day.

Meanwhile, Shah's flight could not land at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Wednesday night due to poor visibility caused by thick fog, officials said.

The flight had to be diverted to Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amit Shah

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 10:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU