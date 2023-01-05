Amit Shah to arrive in Tripura to flag off two rath yatras of BJP today

Union Home Minister is scheduled to flag off two rath yatras from North and South districts on Thursday, a party leader said.

state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said Shah will arrive in Agartala around 11 am and head to Dharmanagar in North district to launch the yatra and address a public rally.

He will then visit Sabroom in South Tripura district to flag off another and address a public meeting, Bhattacharjee said.

Shah will depart from Tripura on Thursday evening.

Bhattacharjee said the Jana Viswas Yatra', aimed at highlighting the state government's achievements ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, will travel 1,000 km covering all the 60 constituencies.

A total of 100 rallies and roadshows will be held, and the yatra will conclude on January 12, he said, adding, president J P Nadda will join the programme on the last day.

Meanwhile, Shah's flight could not land at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Wednesday night due to poor visibility caused by thick fog, officials said.

The flight had to be diverted to Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, they said.

