17 Omicron cases each likely in Mumbai, rest of Maharashtra: report

While a merchant navy engineer in Dombivli, near Mumbai, is confirmed to have been infected by the variant of Covid-19, the reports of several others who have undergone tests are awaited, according to a Times of India report on Sunday, December 5.

The report added that Mumbai has as many as 17 people suspected of being infected by the South African variant. Of these, 13 are travellers and the other four, their contacts.

The report quoted a Maharashtra government official saying an equal number of people are suspected to have been infected in other parts of the state.

It added that an update by the BMC has a list of 3,760 travellers to Mumbai from high-risk countries and 2,794 have been traced and tested for Covid-19.