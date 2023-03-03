JUST IN
200,000 mobile banking malware installers discovered in 2022: Report
Business Standard

17 pacts signed for investments worth Rs 2,110 crore in Himachal: CM

The state govt participated in the country's largest pharma expo and 17 agreements for estimated investment of Rs 2,110 crore were signed on this occasion, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Investment proposals

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief, Himachal Congress campaign committee
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

The state government participated in the country's largest pharma expo and 17 agreements for an estimated investment of Rs 2,110 crore were signed on this occasion, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

Expressing pleasure over the intent shown by investors in the state, he assured full support and commitment by the state government to facilitate the investors in grounding the proposed projects in a time-bound manner, thereby ensuring that Himachal always remains the preferred investment destination, a statement issued here said.

Himachal Pradesh showcased the pharma ecosystem of the state to invite potential pharma device players for investments in the upcoming Bulk Drug Park and Medical Devices Park in the state.

Himachal Pradesh is the only state in the country that is developing a 1,405.41-acre Bulk Drug Park at Una and a 300-acre Medical Devices Park at Nalagarh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 23:01 IST

`
