JUST IN
World Wildlife Day 2023: Spotlight on the role of business in conservation
Licenses of 6 cough syrup makers suspended for rule violations, Maha govt
Mysore Silk, Kangra Tea, Thanjavur Paintings granted GI tag: DPIIT
President Murmu to launch 'Catch the Rain-2023' campaign on Saturday
Poor sleep linked to increased risk of heart diseases, says study
Cargo traffic at major ports rises 12% in February: Indian Port Association
Irrational and prolonged use of medicines may damage kidneys: Experts
AIIMS Delhi to join hands with other govt hospitals for cross referrals
Protecting animal habitats priority, says PM Modi on World Wildlife Day
Ministry of Rural Development extends MoU with NIFT
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
World Wildlife Day 2023: Spotlight on the role of business in conservation
icon-arrow-left
The rich medicinal values of turmeric: Chhattisgarh is creating treasure
Business Standard

Robotic thumb, arm, wings on humans could soon be a reality: Scientists

Advancements in human augmentation are likely to give humans a robotic thumb, arm or arms, wings, or tentacles in the coming decades, according to scientists

Topics
Scientists | Robotics

IANS  |  London 

robots, robot, AI, coronavirus

Advancements in human augmentation are likely to give humans a robotic thumb, arm or arms, wings, or tentacles in the coming decades, according to scientists.

The additional robotic body parts could be designed to boost our capabilities, and the approach could increase productivity, Tamar Makin, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at the MRC cognition and brain unit at Cambridge University, was quoted as saying in The Guardian.

"If you want an extra arm while you're cooking in the kitchen so you can stir the soup while chopping the vegetables, you might have the option to wear and independently control an extra robotic arm," she said.

A 3D-printed thumb that can be added to any hand has already been created by Dani Clode, a designer and colleague of Makin's at Cambridge.

The extra thumb could be helpful for waiters holding plates, or for electrical engineers when soldering, for example, and other robotic body parts could be designed for particular workplace needs, according to Dani Clode, a designer and colleague of Makin's at Cambridge. He has already created a 3D-printed thumb that can be added to any hand, the report said.

"We spoke with a surgeon (who) was really interested in holding his camera whilst he's doing shoulder surgery, rather than his assistant holding his camera," Clode was quoted as saying. "He wanted to be in full control of the tools that he's using with the two hands whilst also holding that camera and being able to manipulate that as well."

While the approach may be highly beneficial for people living with disabilities, the team envisages that such devices also be used by people who are not disabled.

"If you're missing a limb, instead of trying to replace that limb, why don't we augment your intact hand to allow you to do more with it?" Makin said.

However, such robotic body parts are not hand-operated, but connected to two wrist-based motors that are hooked up to a battery and microcontroller on the upper arm.

This system is wirelessly connected to microcontrollers mounted on the wearer's shoes or ankles, which are connected to pressure sensors underneath the two big toes, the report said.

Makin said that her team is also conducting research to understand what the additional device may do to the nervous system, but she believes there is no ethical justification for such an invasive approach in otherwise healthy humans.

--IANS

rvt/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Scientists

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 22:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU