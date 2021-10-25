Amit Shah extends J&K visit, will spend night with CRPF in Pulwama

Union Home Minister, on Monday decided to extend his 3-day visit to J&K in order to spend the night with troopers at the martyrs memorial in Pulwama district.

Official sources said that Shah has decided to extend his visit so that he can spend the night with troopers at Lethpora martyr memorial in Pulwama to pay tribute to the 42 troopers who were killed in a terror suicide attack in April 2019.

"He will have dinner at the CRPF camp in Lethpora and stay with the soldiers tonight," sources said.

Shah paid obeisance at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple shrine in Tullamulla town of Ganderbal district earlier on Monday.

He also addressed a youth rally in Srinagar.

--IANS

sq/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)