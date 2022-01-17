2,446 fresh coronavirus cases, six more deaths in Himachal Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
-
Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 2,45,811 on Monday as 2,446 more people tested positive for the viral disease, while the death toll climbed to 3,880 with six more fatalities, a health official said.
Solan reported the highest number of fresh cases at 359, followed by 348 in Kangra, 312 in Mandi, 310 in Sirmaur, 280 in Shimla, 214 in Bilaspur, 207 in Una, 168 in Hamirpur, 119 in Kullu, 75 in Chamba, 46 in Kinnaur and eight in Lahaul-Spiti, he said.
Of the latest deaths, four were reported from Kangra and one each from Una and Chamba. These included five men and a woman aged between 49 and 79, the official said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 12,142, he said.
With 1,292 more patients recuperating from COVID-19, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh increased to 2,29,746, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU