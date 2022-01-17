Jammu and Kashmir records 2,827 fresh Covid-19 cases, five deaths

on Monday recorded 2,827 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 3,62,200, while five more deaths pushed the toll to 4,572, officials said.

The union territory had on Sunday recorded 3,499 new Covid cases.

Of the cases on Monday, 1,093 were reported from the Jammu division and 1,734 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Jammu district recorded the highest of 711 cases, followed by 618 cases in Srinagar district.

There are 17,928 active cases in the union territory.

The number of recovered patients was 3,39,700, the officials said.

The toll in the union territory due to the pandemic rose to 4,572 as five fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

