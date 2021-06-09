2 civic officials suspended for dereliction of duty in Maharashtra

An assistant commissioner and the city development chief of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation here in have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty, an official said on Wednesday.

The two officials were expected to follow legal formalities and remove unauthorised stalls on Khadipar road in Bhiwandi town which they did not do, the civic body's spokesperson said in a release.

Hence, they were placed under suspension on Tuesday following an order from the civic commissioner, he said.

