2 civic officials suspended for dereliction of duty in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Factory reset: Production slumps in the powerloom hub of Bhiwandi
Mumbai top cop Hemant Nagrale meets Maharashtra governor at Raj Bhavan
Top headlines: All Jaguars to go electric, IT sector revenue to hit $194 bn
Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra set to become the next CEC
Mumbai's new top cop had played key role during 26/11 attacks
-
An assistant commissioner and the city development chief of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation here in Maharashtra have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty, an official said on Wednesday.
The two officials were expected to follow legal formalities and remove unauthorised stalls on Khadipar road in Bhiwandi town which they did not do, the civic body's spokesperson said in a release.
Hence, they were placed under suspension on Tuesday following an order from the civic commissioner, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU