UP chief secretary reviews progress of upcoming Noida International Airport

Press Trust of India  |  Noida 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Friday reviewed the progress of the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar during which issues related to the security of the airport were also discussed, according to an official statement.

During the airport's joint coordination committee meeting, Mishra was apprised of the progress by officials of the district administration, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG and its SPV Yamuna International Airport private limited.

The chief secretary is the chairman of the joint coordination committee.

In his address, the chief secretary said that the concessionaire should take action according to the requirement of all the departments and prevailing rules and get the problems resolved in time. He directed the concessionaire to complete the pending work before the next meeting of the coordination committee, according to the statement.

Mishra was apprised by officials that according to the development plan for the project, the work of terminal building and the runway are being done by EPC contractor Tata Project while machinery and work force have been increased at the site and the construction of the airport will be completed in time, it stated.

Points related to the Central Industrial Security Force, Customs, India Meteorological Department, CNSATM (communications, navigation and surveillance systems for air navigation), and security for the airport were discussed in which officials of the central agencies concerned participated, the statement noted.

Principal Secretary Infrastructure and Industrial Development Anil Kumar Sagar, CEO Noida International Airport Arun Vir Singh, Director Civil Aviation Kumar Harsh, NIAL's nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia, Chief Operating Officer of concessionaire Yamuna International Airport Private Limited Kiran Jain were present in the meeting, it added.

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 23:46 IST

