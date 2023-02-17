JUST IN
Odisha CM Patnaik lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,448 cr
Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra appointed as chief justice of Jharkhand HC
Foreign hand could be behind Karachi attack: Pakistan Interior Minister
Govt to cut waiting time for police clearance certificates for passport
SC stays over Rs 800 cr penalty imposed on beer companies for cartelisation
Kejriwal asks officials to expedite installation of reverse osmosis plants
Number of pink passes for women in DTC, cluster buses touches 1 bn mark
Over 5,000 PIBOs registered for EPR in one year: Environment Ministry
CCI order unfair imposition, rival apps not restricted: Google tells NCLAT
Humans need to safegaurd themselves from AI's risk: NITI Aayog Member
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Foreign hand could be behind Karachi attack: Pakistan Interior Minister
icon-arrow-left
Odisha CM Patnaik lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,448 cr
Business Standard

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra appointed as chief justice of Jharkhand HC

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra was on Friday appointed as the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court

Topics
Jharkhand | High Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

gavel, Insolvency, IBC, firms

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra was on Friday appointed as the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

A judge at the Uttarakhand High Court at present, Justice Mishra's name was recommended for elevation by the Supreme Court Collegium on December 13 last year.

Born in 1961, he turned 61 in December last year.

High court judges retire at the age of 62.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointment on Twitter.

"Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, Judge in Uttarakhand High Court has been appointed as Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court. I extend my best wishes to him," Rijiju said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jharkhand

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 23:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU