Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra appointed as chief justice of Jharkhand HC

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra was on Friday appointed as the chief justice of the .

A judge at the Uttarakhand at present, Justice Mishra's name was recommended for elevation by the Supreme Court Collegium on December 13 last year.

Born in 1961, he turned 61 in December last year.

judges retire at the age of 62.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointment on Twitter.

"Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, Judge in Uttarakhand High Court has been appointed as Chief Justice of High Court. I extend my best wishes to him," Rijiju said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)