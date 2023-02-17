Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra appointed as chief justice of Jharkhand HC

-
-
Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra was on Friday appointed as the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court.
A judge at the Uttarakhand High Court at present, Justice Mishra's name was recommended for elevation by the Supreme Court Collegium on December 13 last year.
Born in 1961, he turned 61 in December last year.
High court judges retire at the age of 62.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointment on Twitter.
"Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, Judge in Uttarakhand High Court has been appointed as Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court. I extend my best wishes to him," Rijiju said.
First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 23:33 IST
