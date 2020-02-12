2 Indians onboard Japan quarantined ship tested positive for coronavirus

Two Indian crew on board a off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in said on Wednesday as authorities confirmed that 174 people have been infected with the deadly disease.

The Diamond Princess with 3,711 people on board arrived at the Japanese coast early last week and was quarantined after a passenger who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the novel virus on the ship.

A total of 138 Indians, including passengers and crew, were on board the ship.

"Due to the suspicion of novel (nCoV) infection, the ship has been quarantined by the Japanese authorities till February 19, 2020," the embassy said in a statement.

"Altogether 174 people have been tested positive for nCoV, including two Indian crew members," it said.

All the infected people have been taken to hospitals for adequate treatment, including further quarantine, in accordance with the Japanese health protocol, it said.