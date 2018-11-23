JUST IN
2 killed in accident on Delhi's newly-inaugurated Signature Bridge

The passengers fell off the bridge after their two-wheeler hit the divider and died on the spot

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Signature Bridge. Photo: Dalip Kumar
Two people died on Friday morning after their motorcycle rammed into a divider at the newly-inaugurated Signature Bridge here.

The Delhi Police received a PCR call at 8:50 am regarding the incident. Further details pertaining to the cause of the accident and identities of the deceased are currently awaited.

The Signature Bridge was opened for public on November 4. The project aims to reduce travel time and traffic congestion between the north-eastern and northern parts of the national capital.

The bridge, built over the Yamuna River, is the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India.
First Published: Fri, November 23 2018. 09:58 IST

