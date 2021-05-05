2 oxygen plants installed at Delhi's AIIMS, RML hospital to tackle Covid-19

The two medical plants have been installed at and Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in the national capital with PM-CARES fund and will start supplying to these medical facilities by this evening, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The plants were airlifted from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and installed here on Tuesday on a war footing, it said.

The ministry said in order to cope with high demand of medical amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, fund has been allocated from PM-CARES for installation of over 500 medical oxygen plants across the country.

These plants are planned to be set up within three months.

In all, five high flow medical oxygen plants are planned to be installed at Trauma Centre, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, and AIIMS, Jhajjar, in Haryana.

