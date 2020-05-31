200 special train to run from Jun 1; 145,000 passengers to travel on day 1

JUST IN
Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 30, allows many relaxations
BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

According to MHA guidelines, all travellers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to enter or board a train

The Railways on Sunday said it will begin operations of 200 special trains from June 1 and more than 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on the first day.

It also said around 2.6 mn passengers have booked for Advance Reservation Period (ARP) from June 1 to June 30.

These services will be in addition to Shramik Special trains and 30 Special AC trains being run since May 12.

Passengers will have to reach station at least 90 minutes before departure and only travellers with confirmed or RAC tickets will be allowed to enter railway station and board trains, the Railways said.

According to MHA guidelines, all travellers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to enter or board a train.


First Published: Sun, May 31 2020. 19:58 IST

