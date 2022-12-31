Mercury drops to 4.4 degrees C in Rajasthan's Phalodi, cold wave predicted

The minimum temperature dropped by two to four degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours in parts of Rajasthan, a MeT department spokesperson said.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Phalodi at 4.4 degree Celsius on Friday night.

According to the MeT department, dense fog was witnessed in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on Saturday and the minimum temperature has dropped by two to four degrees Celsius at most places.

The minimum temperature is likely to drop by two to three degree Celsius in the next 48 hours and a cold wave is likely to be witnessed in the state in the coming days, they said.

There is a possibility of dense fog at some places in the western and northern parts of the state for the next two days, they said.

The minimum temperature on Friday night was 4.4 degree Celsius in Phalodi, 5.0 degrees in Bikaner, 5.4 degrees in Karauli, 6.1 degrees in Sangaria, 6.9 degrees in Jaisalmer, 7.1 degrees in Sirohi and Ganganagar, 7.7 degree Celsius in Nagaur.

