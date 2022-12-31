JUST IN
Kerala gives nod for land acquisition to build airport near Sabarimala
ITBP soldiers are at border, no one can encroach our land: Amit Shah
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel meets PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi
Mediterranean region will see more of India in future: Jaishankar
2 Chinese nationals held along Indo-Nepal border by SSB, says UP Police
India logs 226 fresh coronavirus cases; active tally increase to 3,653
Assam Police seizes 2000 kg Burmese betel nuts smuggled from Mizoram
EPFO implements SC order, gives option for higher pension to those eligible
MCD regained unified identity in 2022; Delhi to get new mayor in Jan 2023
Mastermind of Bihar liquor tragedy that claimed 73 lives arrested in Delhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Siddaramaiah slams Shah as trader who takes in corrupt people into BJP
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Mercury drops to 4.4 degrees C in Rajasthan's Phalodi, cold wave predicted

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Phalodi at 4.4 degree Celsius on Friday night

Topics
mercury | Rajasthan government | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Desert state of Rajasthan to be promoted as monsoon, adventure destination

The minimum temperature dropped by two to four degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours in parts of Rajasthan, a MeT department spokesperson said.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Phalodi at 4.4 degree Celsius on Friday night.

According to the MeT department, dense fog was witnessed in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on Saturday and the minimum temperature has dropped by two to four degrees Celsius at most places.

The minimum temperature is likely to drop by two to three degree Celsius in the next 48 hours and a cold wave is likely to be witnessed in the state in the coming days, they said.

There is a possibility of dense fog at some places in the western and northern parts of the state for the next two days, they said.

The minimum temperature on Friday night was 4.4 degree Celsius in Phalodi, 5.0 degrees in Bikaner, 5.4 degrees in Karauli, 6.1 degrees in Sangaria, 6.9 degrees in Jaisalmer, 7.1 degrees in Sirohi and Ganganagar, 7.7 degree Celsius in Nagaur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mercury

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 17:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU