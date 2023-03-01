JUST IN
Business Standard

210,000 got govt jobs in MP in 3 yrs, 250,000 got offers from pvt sector

The minister also informed that Rs 1,674.73 crore were spent on running the employment offices during FY 2021-22

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Employment in India

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Jobs, employment, hiring
Representative Image

Of 37.8 lakh educated persons registered with the Madhya Pradesh government's employment offices, 21 got jobs in government and semi-government organisations while 2.51 lakh persons got offers from the private sector in the last about three years.

The state government also spent Rs 1,674 crore on its employments offices in FY 2021-22, it informed in a written reply to a question asked by Congress MLA Mewaram Jatav in the state Assembly on Tuesday. The Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is currently underway. Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Yashodhara Raje Scindia stated in the reply to Jatav's question that 37,80,679 educated and 1,12,470 uneducated persons were registered with the MP Employment Portal between April 2020 and the date of the question (January-February 2023). As many as 21 persons were provided jobs in government and semi-government offices during this period and 2,51,577 persons got offer letters from private organisations at employment fairs, she said. The minister also informed that Rs 1,674.73 crore were spent on running the employment offices during FY 2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 23:02 IST

