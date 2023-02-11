JUST IN
Jaipur railway station to be modernised at cost of Rs 717 cr: Vaishnaw
UP not same as before, has best infrastructure in country: CM Adityanath
Popularisation of millets to boost income of small, marginal farmers: Govt
Govt working to level number of medical UG, PG seats in 4 yrs: Health min
Maharashtra records 16 new Covid-19 cases in a day; active tally at 82
75,250 cases settled at National Lok Adalat across Jammu & Kashmir
New eye-tracking test to quantify toddlers' attention to motherese: Study
Delhi Assembly panel asks govt to fill vacant posts reserved for SCs/STs
UP has potential to realise PM's dream of self-reliant India, says Gadkari
First climate sustainability working group meet concludes in Bengaluru
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Lalu Yadav returns to India after kidney transplant surgery in Singapore
icon-arrow-left
Delhi excise policy: Court sends YSRCP MP's son to ED custody till Feb 20
Business Standard

216 roads including 3 National Highways closed due to snowfall in Himachal

A total of 216 roads including three National Highways have been closed due to snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | National Highways

ANI  General News 

Snowfall continues in Lahaul-Spiti district; Keylong area receives 8 inches of snowfall
Representative Image

A total of 216 roads including three National Highways have been closed due to snowfall in Himachal Pradesh.

"216 roads including 3 National highways are closed in snow-prone districts of the state. A total of 325 Electricity supply Schemes are disrupted and 10 water supply schemes have been hampered in the state due to snowfall during the past 24 hours," as per data available with the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority.

The districts of Lahaul-Spiti,Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu and Kinnaur have received fresh snowfall during the past 24 hours, out of 216 a total of 148 roads are closed in Lahaul-Spiti district only.

According to the Disaster Management Authority of Himachal Pradesh, after the fresh western disturbance the temperatures have slightly increased in the region. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district recorded lowest at minus -4.7 degree Celsius, Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti recorded at minus -2.9 degree Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded at minus -1.2 degree Celsius. Narkanda recorded 1.3 degree Celsius, Kufri recorded 2.2 degree Celsius, Manali recorded 2.4 Degrees Celsius and Dalhousie recorded 4.6 degree Celsius . In Shimla the temperature was recorded at 4.8 degree Celsius".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 23:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU