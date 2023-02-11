Jaipur railway station to be modernised at cost of Rs 717 cr: Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday that the will be modernised at a cost of Rs 717 crore.

Vaishnaw was delivering a lecture on "Contribution of Railways in India's Infrastructural Development", organised by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Smriti Samaroh Samiti at Dhankya near .

Referring to various station redevelopment projects in the country, he said the railways is carrying out the exercise taking into account both heritage and development.

Under the modernisation plan, the will be upgraded with high-end facilities at a cost of Rs 717 crore. The tenders for the work have been issued, he said.

Vaishnaw said the contribution of the railways in building India is immense.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of spreading India's skills all over the world with the scheme of 'One Station-One Product'," he said.

Instead of foreign technology, Prime Minister Modi expressed his faith in Indian engineering and Vande Bharat trains were manufactured in the country, he said, adding Jaipur will be connected with a Vande Bharat train soon.

The minister said Vande Bharat trains appear to be better even when compared to those in Europe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)