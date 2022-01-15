250,000 frontline staff in Karnataka trained online to fight Covid

-
ALSO READ
Chopper crash: Army Vice Chief cuts short Qatar visit, to return to Delhi
Bipin Rawat death: Data recorder of the crashed M 17 helicopter recovered
Karnataka: JDS won't support anti-conversion bill, says Kumaraswamy
Amid Covid, Pharma, healthcare industry looks to sustain momentum next year
Finding BSY's successor may be a tough challenge for BJP in Karnataka
-
Karnataka has effectively leveraged technology in COVID battle and so far about 2.5 lakh healthcare and frontline staff have been trained through online platforms, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Saturday.
He said, this is a model for the entire country.
The Minister today inaugurated the virtual training programme being conducted in association with StepOne for about 10,000 medical, dental and Ayush students to train them in home isolation care and addressed the students.
During the first wave it was necessary to provide training to healthcare workers about the new virus. But due to lockdown and other reasons when it was not feasible to conduct physical training about 2.5 lakh healthcare and front line staff were trained through online mode with the help of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), the Minister's office said in a release.
Even the Central government had appreciated Karnataka's efforts to leverage technology, it said.
"StepOne has partnered with the state government in mobilising volunteers and doctors and training them in tele-triaging. This has led to effective home isolation care in Karnataka. Even Niti Ayog has appreciated the home isolation process in Karnataka and the technology deployed for it. Medical students, doctors of the Health Department and faculty of medical colleges have played a great role in home isolation management," Sudhakar said.
Noting that there is a process to regularly monitor the health of those under home isolation, he said, "we are utilising the services of about 10,000 medical, dental and Ayush students and about 500 experts are supporting the system."
During the second wave about 1.33 crore tele-consultations were done including 42.57 lakh doctor consultations, he further said, adding about 36,000 people were provided mental health counselling.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU