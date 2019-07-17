27 deported to India, 111 arrested on Interpol notice since 2106: Govt

As many as 27 people have been deported to India and 111 others arrested or traced after being named in Interpol Red Corner notices since 2016, said junior home minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday.

Reddy said Interpol's notice is meant to facilitate quick location and arrest of a person abroad and providing the information to the national agency or authority on whose request the notice was issued.

"As per the available data, during 2016, 2017, 2018 and up till April 1, 2019, total 27 accused persons were extradited or deported from foreign countries to India, based on Red Notice or requests made by Indian law enforcement agencies," he said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

In 2016, as many as 36 fugitives were arrested or located abroad through Interpol channels, 35 fugitives in 2017, 24 fugitives in 2018 and 16 fugitives till April 1, 2019.

Reddy said during 2016, 2017 and 2018, Red Notice requests sent to Interpol by Central Bureau of Investigation were 91, 94 and 123 and notices published by Interpol were 87, 84 and 76 respectively.

In 2019, up to July 15, 41 Red Notice requests have been sent to Interpol and 32 requests have been published.

The Red Notice may not necessarily lead to the of a fugitive offender for which there is a separate legal process to be followed, Reddy said.