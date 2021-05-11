29 new Covid cases at IIT Jodhpur, taking total number to 225 at the campus

-
ALSO READ
Assam Assembly Polls: 38.08% voter turnout recorded till 1.10 pm, says EC
Assembly Elections 2021: Over 73% turnout in Assam till 5 pm, says EC
IIT alumni body to raise Rs 50,000 cr for revitalising domestic research
BITS Pilani deputy registrar commits suicide; sister blames work stress
Uttarakhand: 88 students of IIT Roorkee test coronavirus positive
-
As many as 29, including 25 students, were tested positive for COVID-19 at IIT Jodhpur, taking the total number of coronavirus cases reported at the campus to 225, authorities said.
The report for the new 29 cases at the institute came out on Monday after a massive campaign was put in place to test every campus resident, said Amardeep Sharma, Spokesperson and Deputy Registrar of the institute.
"These 29 students and staff members have been reported positive after the fresh sample tests conducted on May 7," he added.
He said the last semester of the trimester ended on May 7 and the activities were now taking place online as the courses have been completed.
With the arrival of students on campus for practical sessions in April, the infection started to spread in the campus, Sharma said.
Since practical sessions were essential, we started calling students, with adherence to the guidelines by Human Resource (and Development) ministry, he said.
Fortunately, none of these infected cases bordered serious condition and all those who had tested positive earlier, have recovered, he added.
Generally, students start leaving for their homes after the semester examinations are over but given the lockdown in different states, it would not be possible for them to leave now, Sharma said.
The IIT administration, however, has put in place adequate arrangements given the spike in positive cases, wherein isolation and super-isolation centres have been set up.
We take samples of every student or staff coming to the college and keep him or her in the isolation centre until the report is obtained. If tested positive, they are shifted to the super isolation centre for recovery, said Sharma.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU