29 new Covid cases at IIT Jodhpur, taking total number to 225 at the campus

As many as 29, including 25 students, were tested positive for COVID-19 at Jodhpur, taking the total number of cases reported at the campus to 225, authorities said.

The report for the new 29 cases at the institute came out on Monday after a massive campaign was put in place to test every campus resident, said Amardeep Sharma, Spokesperson and Deputy Registrar of the institute.

"These 29 students and staff members have been reported positive after the fresh sample tests conducted on May 7," he added.

He said the last semester of the trimester ended on May 7 and the activities were now taking place online as the courses have been completed.

With the arrival of students on campus for practical sessions in April, the infection started to spread in the campus, Sharma said.

Since practical sessions were essential, we started calling students, with adherence to the guidelines by Human Resource (and Development) ministry, he said.

Fortunately, none of these infected cases bordered serious condition and all those who had tested positive earlier, have recovered, he added.

Generally, students start leaving for their homes after the semester examinations are over but given the lockdown in different states, it would not be possible for them to leave now, Sharma said.

The administration, however, has put in place adequate arrangements given the spike in positive cases, wherein isolation and super-isolation centres have been set up.

We take samples of every student or staff coming to the college and keep him or her in the isolation centre until the report is obtained. If tested positive, they are shifted to the super isolation centre for recovery, said Sharma.

