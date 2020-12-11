BITS Pilani deputy registrar commits suicide; sister blames work stress

-
The deputy registrar of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani allegedly committed suicide in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Thursday, police said.
The body of R C Dagar was found hanging at his residential quarters in BITS campus Thursday morning.
Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a hospital.
Dagar, who was also holding the acting charge of registrar, was a native of Haryana.
The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, police said.
His sister has alleged that he was under mental stress due to the workload, a police officer said, adding that the matter was being probed.
