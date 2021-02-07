295 roads closed, 639 electricity lines disrupted in HP due to snowfall

-
A total of 295 roads still closed and 639 electricity lines disrupted across Himachal Pradesh due to snowfall on Saturday, according to the state disaster management authority.
The local residents are facing difficulties due to icy roads. The cold climate and icy road conditions are altogether hampering the normal life in the city.
"I have come from Bemloi area just a distance of fewer than 2 kilometers, it took me more than two hours to reach here, roads are icy and people are not able to walk. We are facing difficulties to do our work and also it is getting cold, roads have also not been cleared so far. It's snow all around," said a local street vendor.
The temperatures have also dropped down by 7 to 8 degrees Celsius in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on February 6.
A spell of fresh snowfall was experienced in Himachal's Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Jakhu and Charabra on Thursday.
