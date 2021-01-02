3,218 fresh coronavirus cases in Maharashtra; 51 new fatalities

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Saturday rose to 19,38,854 as the state recorded 3,218 new cases of infection, a health department official said.

With 51 fatalities being reported during the day, the death toll reached 49,631, he said.

A total of 2,110 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered persons to 18,34,935.

With this, there are 53,137 active patients in the state now.

Mumbai city reported 593 new cases during the day, which pushed its case count to 2,94,660, while its death toll rose to 11,132 with seven patients dying.

As many as 66,607 new samples were tested for the viral infection in on Saturday, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,28,90,441.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,38,854, new cases: 3,218, death toll: 49,631, discharged: 18,34,935, active cases: 53,137, people tested so far: 1,28,90,441.