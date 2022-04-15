3.5 magnitude quake hits Odisha's Nayagarh district, no casualties reported

-
ALSO READ
Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Rajasthan's Jaipur
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir
Earthquake measuring 3.5 on Richter scale hits Jammu and Kashmir's Katra
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits China's Sichuan, no casualties reported
Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Turkey at 6.7 km depth
-
An earthquake of moderate intensity hit Daspalla town in Odisha's Nayagarh district on Friday, officials said.
Sources in Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office said the earthquake was of 3.5 magnitude.
The National Centre of Seismology said the epicentre of the 3.5 magnitude quake was at a depth of 10 kilometre in Ganjam district and was felt at 11.19 am.
There was also no report of any loss of life or damage to property, a district official said.
Last month, a moderate earthquake of 3.5 magnitude had hit Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU