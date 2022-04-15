Former K'taka CM Yediyurappa backs minister KS Eshwarappa amid allegations

-
As Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa is all set to resign, Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Friday, standing by his old friend, expressed confidence that he will come out clear from all allegations and return as Minister soon.
Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case for allegedly abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, will be submitting his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today evening.
"As a situation has come for him (Eshwarappa) to resign, he is going to resign. If the investigation is completed in two to three months, it will be proved that he has no role (in the case) and that he is innocent, and there will no hurdles for him to be re-inducted into the cabinet," Yediyurappa said.
Speaking to reporters here, the former Chief Minister said, due to certain unavoidable reasons, despite having committed no mistake, a situation has come for Eshwarappa to resign, under certain pressure.
"I'm confident that he will definitely face this and come out clear and become Minister once again. I will pray to god for his well-being," he added.
As a political furore erupted, Eshwarappa had on Thursday evening announced his resignation as Minister.
Asked whether Eshwarappa's resignation is a setback for the ruling BJP, the veteran leader said, that question does not arise at all, he will certainly return as Minister and as soon as the investigation gets completed, it will be proved that he is innocent.
To a question about any conspiracy in the case, he said, "I don't want to say such things."
Yediyurappa and Eshwarappa, both began their political journey from Shivamogga, and are prominent among those who had played a key role in building the BJP in the state.
Eshwarappa's friendship with Yediyurappa, though has soured to an extent over the years, they have even rode a moped together back in the day to organise the saffron party in Shivamogga and surrounding region.
Santosh Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa, who is also a senior BJP leader, of corruption.
In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, Patil had blamed Eshwarappa for his death.
Patil had last month complained to Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and BJP central leaders stating that he was yet to be paid Rs 4 crore for road works undertaken in Hindalga village and had accused Eshwarappa's aides of demanding commission for the payment.
