DMK, allies shun Guv's get-together to protest stalling anti-NEET bill

-
ALSO READ
NEET 2021 result on ntaneet.nic.in: NTA to declare result, merit list soon
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Understand EWS, OBC quota and what SC order means
NEET face off: Ruling DMK, allies boycott TN Guv's 'At Home Reception'
DMK hits out at the central govt over Hindi 'imposition'
DMK maintains lead in urban polls, makes inroads into western Tamil Nadu
-
Registering protest against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for not sending the NEET Exemption Bill to the President after being passed twice in the state Assembly, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its allies boycotted a get-together party called by the Governor on the occasion of Tamil New Year day on Thursday.
The DMK said that they boycotted the party in order to register their protest against the Governor accusing him of acting "against the Constitution".
Speaking to ANI, DMK spokesperson, Saravanan said, "The Governor is acting against the Constitution. He is negating the will of the people of Tamil Nadu. When the Constitution mandates that it has to be done in that way, the Governor has to do it. He is a rubber stamp. He has no other role in the Constitutional scheme of things when there is an elected government."
Stressing that the Bill was supported by every party (barring the BJP) in the Assembly, the spokesperson said that the Governor is expected to send the Bill to the President.
"We boycotted to send a signal that we will not tolerate such things. Every party in the state has said that NEET should go. The least that is expected of him is to send the bill to President," Saravanan said.
Hitting out at AIADMK for attending the party hosted by Governor Ravi, the DMK leader said that the party is "scared of the BJP".
"AIADMK probably is scared of the BJP. They are keeping silent. The people of the state are watching what the party is doing. They will teach them a befitting lesson," he said.
Notably, AIADMK had supported the Bill in the Assembly.
Ministers in the state government Ma Subramanian and Thangam Thennarassu met the Governor on Thursday urging him to send the anti-NEET Bill to the President, however, they claimed to have received no response.
Meanwhile, the BJP called the skipping of the participation of DMK and its allies "unfortunate".
"It's unfortunate the way CM, DMK & its allies behaved. Guv wanted to inaugurate poet Subramaniya Bharati's statue. After you committed to a date, you failed to turn up. I see it's an insult to the poet, said K Annamalai, TN BJP chief.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU