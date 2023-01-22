3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, no damage reported

-
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 occurred 23km north-northwest of Pithoragarh, on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The quake struck in the state at a depth of 10 kilometres, at a latitude of 29.78 and a longitude of 80.13 at around 8:58 am on Sunday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 22-01-2023, 08:58:31 IST, Lat: 29.78 & Long: 80.13, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 23km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," NCS tweeted on Sunday.
No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet.
First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 13:29 IST
