3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, no damage reported

An of magnitude 3.8 occurred 23km north-northwest of Pithoragarh, on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake struck in the state at a depth of 10 kilometres, at a latitude of 29.78 and a longitude of 80.13 at around 8:58 am on Sunday.

" of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 22-01-2023, 08:58:31 IST, Lat: 29.78 & Long: 80.13, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 23km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," NCS tweeted on Sunday.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)