JUST IN

Stubble burning: States to ensure supply of paddy straw for ex-situ use
Heavy rains, landslides in Kerala; IMD issues red alert in 10 districts
Grenade attack on police post in J-K's Ramban; search operation on
Imran Khan's PTI received prohibited funding from foreign, rules ECP
20 heritage sites identified for the 'national importance' tag: Govt
Kerala rains: HC directs DMA, Kochi Corporation to take necessary steps
Three places of historical significance to be renamed in Chhattisgarh: CM
BSF fires at flying object along border in Jammu; search launched
ED expanded by over 50% since Sanjay Kumar Mishra assumed office in 2018
'You have increased prices immensely': Six-year-old girl writes to PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Google purges over 111,000 'bad content' over user complaints in India

Rhino poaching bid in Kaziranga foiled, 4 arrested in Assam's Biswanath

Business Standard

3 more arrested for torching Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo

3 more persons arrested for allegedly torching Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence during last month's anti-government protests, taking the total number of arrests to 7

Topics
sri lanka | Ranil Wickremesinghe

Press Trust of India  |  Colombo 
Protestors throw back teargas shells as they rally outside prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Photo: AP/PTI)
Protestors throw back teargas shells as they rally outside prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Photo: AP/PTI)

Three more persons have been arrested for allegedly torching Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence during last month's massive anti-government protests, taking the total number of arrests to seven, according to a media report on Tuesday.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested three suspects between the ages of 18 and 22 on Monday from Piliyandala and Narahenpita areas, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.

Last month, Sri Lankan police had arrested four suspects in connection with the incident and were remanded in judicial custody till August 10 based on the instructions from Colombo Fort Magistrate Court, the report said.

On July 9, in remarkable scenes of a country in meltdown, anti-government protesters set Wickremesinghe's private residence at Cambridge Place on fire.

Wickremesinghe said much of the contents in his private residence were not salvageable, with extensive destruction to his 125-year-old piano and more than 4,000 books gutted.

I have lost more than 4,000 books, including some that were centuries old, the former prime minister said last month.

A 125-year-old piano was also destroyed in the fire, he added.

A video released on July 10 showed grim visuals of Wickremesinghe's charred residence and a damaged sedan among others.

Paintings and artworks were also seen strewn across the house and the compound.

Wickremesinghe was elected Sri Lanka's eighth president last month after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country over a massive public uprising against him and his family over the gross mismanagement of the country's economy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on sri lanka

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 12:45 IST

`