30 million will be vaccinated in the first phase: Modi in meeting with CMs

India will vaccinate around 300 million people in the "next few months" against the coronavirus, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, hailing the inoculation’s cost for a country that has the second most pandemic cases.
"From 16th January we are starting the world's largest vaccination program. Around 30 million healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, said Modi. In the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be given shots"
"Health workers – government as well as private - will be vaccinated first of all. Sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, Police and other paramilitary forces will also be vaccinated in the first phase," Modi said in a meeting with chief ministers through video. He added that India's vaccines are the most cost effective.
Reuters reported that the government has signed a purchase order with Serum Institute of India for 11 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca.
