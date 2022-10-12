JUST IN
Singapore monitoring XBB Covid strain very closely: Health Minister
APIIC seeks to raise Rs 1,000 crore via monetising 400 acres of land
Amrapali case: Noida, Gr Noida authorities oppose selling of unused FAR
How did railways turn around the freight train?
Data story: India logs 2,139 new Covid cases; death toll reaches 528,835
IIT-M unveils '3 GL', a prototype of new driving licensing process
What is the Supreme Court Collegium system?
Top Headlines: Starlink services in India, partial treatment to EV makers
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Laskar named Congress coordinator of north-east states
Latest LIVE: Prez Murmu on three-day visit to Tripura, Assam from today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Tamil Nadu: Parts of Chennai to face power cut today, check details
Business Standard

31 lose money after investing in crypto cloud mining app in Maharashtra

Thirty one people from Solapur city in Maharashtra have allegedly been cheated of Rs 45 lakh after they made investments through a crypto cloud mining app, police said citing complaints.

Topics
Maharashtra | cryptocurrency

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Cryptocurrency

Thirty one people from Solapur city in Maharashtra have allegedly been cheated of Rs 45 lakh after they made investments through a crypto cloud mining app, police said citing complaints.

Cloud mining is a mechanism to mine a cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, using rented cloud computing power and without having to install and directly run the hardware and related software.

"The investors were asked to download the CCH Cloud Miner App and the crypto trading app. They were asked to convert their Indian currency into dollars using the crypto trading app and were made to invest in the CCH Cloud Miner App," a police official said on Tuesday.

So far, 31 people have approached the police with complaints of cheating, he said, adding that some of the investors received returns initially.

"We have registered a case against three persons who had lured people to download the app and invest money under the pretext of offering hefty returns," police inspector Udaysinh Patil said.

The trio is in the jewellery business in Solapur, he said.

One of the complainants, Ram Jadhav, claimed he had invested Rs 4.28 lakh. He said the app is now defunct and the office of the trio is shut.

The Reserve Bank of India has time and again pointed out the problem with digital assets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 10:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU