JUST IN

Rupee at 80: How Top Indian companies hedged themselves for dollar
Rupee at 80 to the dollar: IT services and tech industry to get a leg up
Rupee at 80: Textiles, gems & jewellery upbeat, but gains may not sustain
Rupee at 80: Neutral impact for India's pharma industry, say experts
Rupee declines to record low of 80.01 to a dollar as foreign funds exit
Top headlines: India reports 2nd monkeypox case; rupee settles at 79.98/USD
Rupee settles at 79.98 against US dollar; briefly touches 80/USD mark
Rupee appreciates 6 paise to 79.76 against dollar in early trade
Rupee close to 80 per dollar: How RBI steps may help stabilise it
Business Standard poll: The worst may soon be over for rupee, say experts
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Rupee at 80 to the dollar: IT services and tech industry to get a leg up

Business Standard

Rupee at 80: How Top Indian companies hedged themselves for dollar

Reliance Industries, the Tata group, Bharti Airtel, Aditya Birla among conglomerates that took forward positions

Topics
Indian rupee | Rupee vs dollar | Indian companies

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Reliance Industries, the Tata group, Bharti Airtel and Aditya Birla are among Indian conglomerates that have hedged their revenue and costs linked to the US dollar, giving them financial cover as the rupee fell past 80 against the greenback on Tuesday.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Tue, July 19 2022. 11:04 IST

`
.