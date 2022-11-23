JUST IN
SC to hear Mumbai's Aarey colony tree felling matter on Thursday
TMS Ep309: Tax Rationalisation, OTT Content, Equity Market, Population
Higher costs and elusive profits: Why quick deliveries in India may go slow
Shaheen Bagh residents accuse MCD of discrimination, say garbage mgt poor
I hope Gujarat witnesses record turnout in assembly polls: PM Modi
PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Telangana minister accuses CRPF personnel of beating up son during raid
How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?
How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?
IITs likely to see less placement offers this year amid tech slump: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
SC to hear Mumbai's Aarey colony tree felling matter on Thursday
India's pharmaceutical exports have grown by 138% since 2013-14: Mandaviya
Business Standard

36 bridges in Uttarakhand found unfit for traffic; most in Pauri district

A safety audit of bridges in Uttarakhand has found that 36 of them are unfit for traffic

Topics
Uttarakhand | audit | Bridges

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

auditaudit

A safety audit of bridges in Uttarakhand has found that 36 of them are unfit for traffic.

The audit was ordered in the wake of the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi that left 135 dead.

A Public Works Department (PWD) official here said Pauri district has the highest number of 16 unsafe bridges followed by eight in Tehri, five in Udham Singh Nagar, three in Haridwar and one each in Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Chamoli and Rudraprayag.

Immediately after the submission of the PWD's safety audit report, a government order was issued asking the department to repair or replace the bridges at the earliest.

Priority will be accorded to the reconstruction or replacement of bridges that are more frequently used by commuters, the official said.

Soon after the Morbi incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had asked the PWD to conduct a safety audit of all the bridges in the state within three weeks

The British-era bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on October 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttarakhand

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 13:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU