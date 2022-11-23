JUST IN
I hope Gujarat witnesses record turnout in assembly polls: PM Modi
PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Telangana minister accuses CRPF personnel of beating up son during raid
How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?
How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?
IITs likely to see less placement offers this year amid tech slump: Report
Type 2 diabetes linked with gestational diabetes in S Asian women: Study
WHO looking to rename monkeypox to 'MPOX', reports US newspaper
Temp drops below freezing point in Srinagar for the first time this season
Data story: India adds 360 new Covid cases; death toll at 530,596
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Shaheen Bagh residents accuse MCD of discrimination, say garbage mgt poor
Business Standard

I hope Gujarat witnesses record turnout in assembly polls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he hoped Gujarat will witness a record voter turnout in the upcoming state polls

Topics
Narendra Modi | Gujarat Assembly

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
PM Modi (Photo: BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he hoped that Gujarat will witness a record voter turnout in the upcoming state polls, particularly among the youth and first-time voters.

Modi's remarks came after Jam Saheb Shatrushalya Singhji, scion of the Jamnagar royal family, cast his vote at his residence in the presence of the deputy collector and other election officials on Monday.

Tagging a tweet by the Press Information Bureau in Gujarat, Modi said, "I commend Jam Saheb Shri Shatrusalyasinhji for this remarkable passion towards the festival of democracy."

"Inspired by him, I hope Gujarat witnesses a record turnout, particularly among young and first time voters," the prime minister said.

In its tweet posted on Monday, the PIB in Gujarat had said, "Jam Saheb Namdar Maharaja Shatrushalya Singhji of Jamnagar cast his vote today at his residence in the presence of the Deputy Collector and other election officials."

"On this occasion, Jam Saheb appealed to the citizens of Gujarat to vote in a large number," it said.

Voting for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases -- December 1 and 5 -- and ballots will be counted on December 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 11:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU