360 Indians, stranded in Pakistan due to Covid restrictions, return

A total of 360 Indians, who were stranded in Pakistan due to COVID-19 induced restrictions, returned via the Attari-Wagah border, officials said on Monday.
While speaking to ANI, Protocol Officer (Police) Arunpal Singh said, "360 Indians and 50 No Obligation to Return to India (NORI) visa holders, who were stranded in Pakistan due to COVID restrictions, returned via Attari-Wagah border yesterday."
Liyaqat Ali, a resident of Baramulla, at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar told ANI, "I went to Pakistan in December last year to meet my maternal uncle and got stuck due to COVID-induced restrictions.... I am happy to be back home after 6 months."
People were seen carrying huge suitcases and bags and arranging them inside the vehicle.
Last year, on December 29, 2020, a total of 137 people who had arrived in India before lockdown were repatriated to Pakistan via Attari Wagah Border on Tuesday, an official had said. Speaking to ANI, Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Arunpal Singh, Protocol Officer at Wagah-Attari Border had said, "These people have assembled here in such a foggy morning. We hope that they all people reach back to their country safely. They were stranded here due to COVID-19 restrictions.
